movers image
November 24, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 74.4% to $2.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) shares increased by 46.18% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.6 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares increased by 35.14% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock rose 25.31% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares increased by 25.22% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares increased by 19.48% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.6 million.

Losers

  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 19.6% to $3.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock decreased by 11.6% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) stock decreased by 9.76% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares declined by 9.52% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 9.07% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 8.74% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$2.0266.9%
Overview
AGRZ Logo
AGRZAgroz Inc
$2.7228.5%
MIMI Logo
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$0.573430.2%
NCT Logo
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.8140-8.73%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.2203-8.99%
RMCO Logo
RMCORoyalty Management Holding Corp
$2.81-7.88%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.03-18.8%
SPPL Logo
SPPLSimpple Ltd
$4.00-9.75%
TE Logo
TET1 Energy Inc
$3.2519.7%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$7.25-%
ZJK Logo
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$3.9567.3%
ZONE Logo
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$0.382821.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved