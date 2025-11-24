12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 74.4% to $2.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) shares increased by 46.18% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.6 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares increased by 35.14% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock rose 25.31% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares increased by 25.22% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares increased by 19.48% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.6 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 19.6% to $3.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock decreased by 11.6% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) stock decreased by 9.76% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares declined by 9.52% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 9.07% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 8.74% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
