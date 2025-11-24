12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ABTS) shares increased by 28.1% to $6.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 25.91% to $8.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:CIFR) stock increased by 17.81% to $16.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock increased by 16.45% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NXTT) shares decreased by 12.0% to $7.39 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 10.66% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock fell 8.96% to $1.22. Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock fell 8.48% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

