12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares increased by 28.1% to $6.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 25.91% to $8.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) stock rose 19.99% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock rose 17.93% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock increased by 17.81% to $16.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock increased by 16.45% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.
Losers
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares decreased by 12.0% to $7.39 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 10.66% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 10.55% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock decreased by 9.64% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $178.7 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock fell 8.96% to $1.22.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock fell 8.48% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.22-8.95%
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$2.82-9.90%
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$1.16-8.66%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.2311-11.3%
CIFRCipher Mining Inc
$16.7818.6%
CMCMCheetah Mobile Inc
$7.5016.5%
FATNFatpipe Inc
$2.6118.4%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$5.2421.3%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$7.70-8.33%
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$8.4425.2%
SHMDSchmid Group NV
$3.59-13.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.