November 24, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 77.5% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 26.02% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock increased by 15.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares increased by 10.66% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.5 million.
  • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares moved upwards by 10.22% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares rose 9.56% to $98.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock declined by 61.0% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares declined by 22.51% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 10.53% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares fell 8.49% to $43.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.6 billion.
  • CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 8.41% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

