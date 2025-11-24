12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 77.5% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 26.02% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock increased by 15.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares increased by 10.66% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.5 million.
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares moved upwards by 10.22% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares rose 9.56% to $98.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock declined by 61.0% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares declined by 22.51% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 10.53% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares fell 8.49% to $43.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.6 billion.
- CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 8.41% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLLSCellectis SA
$5.006.61%
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc
$1.19-56.3%
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.32-8.41%
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$96.006.82%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.186453.8%
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$1.12-7.44%
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$4.26-10.3%
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$43.09-9.53%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$0.646714.9%
SHCSotera Health Co
$16.561.41%
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$1.29-19.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.