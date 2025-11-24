12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 77.5% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 26.02% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) shares moved upwards by 26.02% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock increased by 15.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

(NASDAQ:OSRH) stock increased by 15.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares increased by 10.66% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CLLS) shares increased by 10.66% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.5 million. Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares moved upwards by 10.22% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:SHC) shares moved upwards by 10.22% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares rose 9.56% to $98.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CLSD) stock declined by 61.0% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares declined by 22.51% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SHPH) shares declined by 22.51% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 10.53% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 10.53% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares fell 8.49% to $43.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.6 billion.

(NYSE:NVO) shares fell 8.49% to $43.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.6 billion. CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 8.41% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 8.41% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.