12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CLIK) shares increased by 13.2% to $7.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 9.35% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 9.35% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.

(AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million. Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares increased by 5.61% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:CAPS) shares increased by 5.61% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CLWT) shares fell 15.9% to $0.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares declined by 10.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) shares declined by 10.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SNTG) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares fell 9.52% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares fell 9.52% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 8.55% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 8.55% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock fell 7.77% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.