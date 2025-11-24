12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares increased by 13.2% to $7.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 9.35% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares increased by 5.61% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.5 million.
Losers
- Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares fell 15.9% to $0.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares declined by 10.13% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares fell 9.52% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 8.55% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock fell 7.77% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.22279.11%
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$0.78394.80%
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$7.0513.2%
CLWTEuro Tech Holdings Co Ltd
$0.9420-15.9%
HXHXHaoxin Holdings Ltd
$0.55617.75%
NKLRTerra Innovatum Global NV
$4.582.69%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.2312-9.62%
SNTGSentage Holdings Inc
$1.80-6.74%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2215-8.55%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$6.56-6.95%
ZDAIDirectBooking Technology Co Ltd
$0.3680-7.77%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.