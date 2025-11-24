12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:RSSS) stock rose 5.17% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million. Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) shares increased by 5.06% to $76.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.

Losers

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 4.67% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 4.5% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

