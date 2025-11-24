12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock rose 5.75% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.
- ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) shares moved upwards by 5.75% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.2 million.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares increased by 5.64% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) stock rose 5.17% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
- Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) shares increased by 5.06% to $76.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
Losers
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 6.14% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock decreased by 4.81% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 4.67% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 4.5% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTCSBTCS Inc
$2.842.16%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.2174-8.04%
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$3.42-3.39%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.47203.65%
LIFLife360 Inc
$76.104.95%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$3.206.31%
RSSSResearch Solutions Inc
$3.213.88%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.18-10.6%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$4.46-4.50%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$7.668.65%
ZENAZenaTech Inc
$3.181.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.