12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock increased by 6.2% to $1.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock increased by 5.06% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
- Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares increased by 2.24% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
Losers
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares decreased by 6.4% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock declined by 2.68% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) stock declined by 2.35% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock fell 2.31% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.4 million.
- Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) shares declined by 2.2% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 2.13% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
