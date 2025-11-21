movers image
November 21, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock increased by 6.2% to $1.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock increased by 5.06% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
  • Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares increased by 2.24% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Losers

  • Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares decreased by 6.4% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock declined by 2.68% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) stock declined by 2.35% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock fell 2.31% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.4 million.
  • Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) shares declined by 2.2% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 2.13% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

