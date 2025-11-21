12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock increased by 13.1% to $0.64 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares rose 9.28% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares increased by 6.6% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $479.5 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares rose 3.92% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $134.9 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $12.97. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock increased by 2.8% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
Losers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 7.6% to $0.11 during Friday's after-market session.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock fell 5.19% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares decreased by 4.51% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares declined by 4.39% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $267.1 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Palatin Techs (AMEX:PTN) shares declined by 3.71% to $21.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
