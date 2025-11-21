12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock increased by 13.1% to $0.64 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 7.6% to $0.11 during Friday's after-market session.

(NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Palatin Techs (AMEX:PTN) shares declined by 3.71% to $21.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

