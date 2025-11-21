12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Losers

Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock decreased by 4.8% to $0.37 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BLNK) stock declined by 2.01% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares decreased by 1.81% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.