November 21, 2025 4:05 PM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares rose 5.9% to $3.75 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 4.5% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.4 million.
  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock increased by 3.36% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $343.2 million.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock increased by 1.98% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $216.3 million.
  • Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $17.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.3 million.

Losers

  • XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares fell 8.2% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 6.52% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares declined by 3.68% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 3.65% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock declined by 3.22% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock decreased by 2.66% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

