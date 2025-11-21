10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares moved upwards by 40.8% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) stock moved upwards by 26.3% to $17.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares rose 26.29% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.
- Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares increased by 17.7% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock rose 15.5% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
Losers
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) shares fell 20.0% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares declined by 12.71% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares fell 10.06% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 8.13% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$0.3767-10.3%
GWAVGreenwave Technology Solutions Inc
$5.05-12.6%
JELDJELD-WEN Holding Inc
$1.9213.1%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.7800-8.13%
NVRIEnviri Corp
$17.3728.0%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.224436.8%
SCAGScage Future
$1.7025.6%
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$1.54-23.0%
SKILSkillsoft Corp
$10.8217.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.