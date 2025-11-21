10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares moved upwards by 40.8% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NYSE:NVRI) stock moved upwards by 26.3% to $17.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares rose 26.29% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares increased by 17.7% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock rose 15.5% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.

Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

Losers

Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) shares fell 20.0% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.

Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares declined by 12.71% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares fell 10.06% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 8.13% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

