12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock increased by 29.5% to $1.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.3 million.
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares rose 21.8% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock moved upwards by 20.96% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $66.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock increased by 13.25% to $23.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock moved upwards by 13.19% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
Losers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock fell 42.7% to $0.43 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 26.32% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock decreased by 24.5% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares fell 19.9% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock decreased by 14.44% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock fell 13.01% to $33.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$4.7529.8%
FATFAT Brands Inc
$0.4383-41.3%
FATBPFAT Brands Inc
$1.66-12.9%
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.4406-22.6%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.8452-12.9%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$69.6018.3%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$8.9113.1%
SEGGLottery.com Inc
$1.4516.9%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$31.61-18.4%
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$0.2067-25.8%
WWWW International Inc
$23.5211.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.