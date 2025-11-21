12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock increased by 37.0% to $4.17 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SGMO) shares rose 20.02% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million. Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares increased by 17.09% to $0.15.

Losers

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock declined by 62.4% to $0.63 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.

(NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 19.11% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares declined by 16.5% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.