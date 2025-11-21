12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock increased by 91.0% to $3.86 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 32.18% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $495.4 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock moved upwards by 31.28% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock moved upwards by 20.68% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
- Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares rose 11.7% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
Losers
- AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) stock fell 22.2% to $1.33 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) shares declined by 16.2% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock decreased by 12.66% to $71.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 12.64% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) stock decreased by 12.38% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock declined by 12.33% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
