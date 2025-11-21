12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares increased by 9.83% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

Gap (NYSE:GAP) shares rose 4.5% to $24.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 3.78% to $0.61.

Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.5 million.

Losers

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock fell 16.0% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 11.85% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares decreased by 11.15% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 10.5% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock decreased by 7.64% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares declined by 6.99% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

