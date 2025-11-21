movers image
November 21, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares increased by 9.83% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
  • Gap (NYSE:GAP) shares rose 4.5% to $24.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 3.78% to $0.61.
  • Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.5 million.

Losers

  • Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock fell 16.0% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 11.85% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares decreased by 11.15% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 10.5% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock decreased by 7.64% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares declined by 6.99% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
