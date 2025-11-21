12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares increased by 9.83% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Gap (NYSE:GAP) shares rose 4.5% to $24.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock rose 3.78% to $0.61.
- Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.5 million.
Losers
- Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock fell 16.0% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 11.85% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares decreased by 11.15% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 10.5% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock decreased by 7.64% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares declined by 6.99% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EDUCEducational Development Corp
$1.05-16.0%
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$4.2716.7%
GAPGap Inc
$24.104.51%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.9698-0.02%
LFSLeifras Co Ltd
$6.323.61%
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.1660-7.52%
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$0.17254.55%
STGSunlands Technology Group
$5.10-11.2%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.63-9.94%
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$0.2423-13.0%
WKHSWorkhorse Group Inc
$0.95341.97%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.