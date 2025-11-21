12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock increased by 39.8% to $4.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares increased by 25.68% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) stock moved upwards by 13.49% to $34.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $115.0 million.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 12.14% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares rose 10.84% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) shares fell 26.4% to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares declined by 25.44% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares declined by 15.25% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares declined by 14.54% to $1.47.

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock declined by 10.18% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares fell 9.88% to $33.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

