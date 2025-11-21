12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) shares rose 9.9% to $1.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) stock increased by 4.95% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares increased by 3.89% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.3 million.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $659.95. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock fell 19.2% to $0.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO) stock decreased by 11.61% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.6 million.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock decreased by 10.82% to $73.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock declined by 8.84% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 8.5% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 8.28% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.