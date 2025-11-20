12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock increased by 11.1% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock increased by 6.76% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 4.75% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares rose 4.06% to $167.02. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) shares rose 3.88% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares increased by 2.77% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
Losers
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock decreased by 20.6% to $0.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares decreased by 8.12% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) stock declined by 4.73% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares declined by 3.27% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares fell 3.13% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock declined by 2.86% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million.
