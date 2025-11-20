12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:KMRK) shares rose 3.88% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares increased by 2.77% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:TRNR) shares fell 3.13% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock declined by 2.86% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million.

