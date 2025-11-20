12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock increased by 18.6% to $2.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock moved upwards by 14.14% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares increased by 8.57% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock increased by 8.49% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares increased by 6.78% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $166.5 million.

Losers

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 10.9% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock decreased by 4.19% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock declined by 3.9% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) stock fell 2.7% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) stock decreased by 2.38% to $25.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock fell 2.33% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

