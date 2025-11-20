12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 6.2% to $1.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $341.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares moved upwards by 4.18% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $322.6 million.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock increased by 3.92% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares increased by 3.4% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $104.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 billion.
Losers
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 16.2% to $0.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 2.88% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock fell 1.97% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock fell 1.82% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) stock fell 1.67% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) shares declined by 1.52% to $24.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
