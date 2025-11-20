12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 6.2% to $1.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $341.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 16.2% to $0.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

(AMEX:CVU) stock fell 1.67% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) shares declined by 1.52% to $24.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

