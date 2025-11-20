12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares rose 15.7% to $0.93 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) shares moved upwards by 15.27% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) shares moved upwards by 11.76% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $833.0 million.
- Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares rose 10.84% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock increased by 9.21% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Gamehaus Holdings (NASDAQ:GMHS) stock rose 9.04% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
Losers
- Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock declined by 52.4% to $2.76 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- WeShop Holdings (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares declined by 38.5% to $123.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares decreased by 18.88% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock decreased by 17.86% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) stock fell 13.02% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares declined by 11.24% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
