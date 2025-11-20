12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MNDR) stock increased by 75.3% to $2.91 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) shares increased by 53.94% to $25.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:SCLX) shares rose 20.05% to $20.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares rose 18.93% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MCRB) shares decreased by 40.0% to $17.19 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million. Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares declined by 27.6% to $2.02.

(NASDAQ:ENTO) stock declined by 20.95% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares fell 20.12% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:PRPH) shares decreased by 17.65% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

