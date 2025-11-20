12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares moved upwards by 39.0% to $11.01 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $342.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 21.6% to $2.85 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SNDK) shares declined by 14.4% to $210.55. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 billion. Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares fell 14.15% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

