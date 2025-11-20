12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares moved upwards by 39.0% to $11.01 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $342.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 26.33% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares moved upwards by 16.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) stock rose 14.86% to $11.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.5 million.
- AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) stock rose 14.2% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock rose 13.89% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 21.6% to $2.85 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 15.9% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares decreased by 14.74% to $22.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock declined by 14.6% to $11.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) shares declined by 14.4% to $210.55. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 billion.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares fell 14.15% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APIAgora Inc
$3.8014.8%
AUIDAuthID Inc
$1.683.70%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.2015-13.4%
CETXCemtrex Inc
$2.85-21.6%
CRNCCerence Inc
$11.1340.6%
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$22.59-14.4%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$11.63-13.6%
FCUVFocus Universal Inc
$3.2524.1%
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$1.9317.0%
HKITHitek Global Inc
$1.70-8.60%
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$215.37-12.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.