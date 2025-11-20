12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares moved upwards by 78.3% to $2.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) shares rose 39.86% to $23.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 34.86% to $0.14.

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock increased by 21.5% to $3.39.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock moved upwards by 21.13% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) stock moved upwards by 14.45% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.

Losers

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares fell 10.4% to $0.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares decreased by 7.9% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock decreased by 7.7% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock fell 6.32% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares declined by 5.25% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares declined by 4.56% to $0.43. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

