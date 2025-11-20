12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares rose 18.3% to $0.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) stock rose 12.69% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) shares rose 9.17% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock increased by 8.6% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) stock increased by 7.84% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $322.6 million.
- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) shares increased by 7.78% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
Losers
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 13.9% to $0.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares declined by 13.35% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock decreased by 10.65% to $59.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) stock decreased by 8.12% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock fell 7.46% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 6.09% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
