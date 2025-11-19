12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares increased by 14.5% to $0.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 7.75% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares rose 5.53% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $297.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock increased by 3.8% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.1 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) stock increased by 3.28% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares fell 2.8% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 2.69% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 2.47% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) stock fell 2.47% to $13.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares decreased by 2.2% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock declined by 1.94% to $34.69. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.8639-8.68%
GLBEGlobal E Online Ltd
$35.67-3.62%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.2331-19.7%
NAVNNavan Inc
$14.13-6.36%
NIUNiu Technologies
$3.56-7.42%
RIMEAlgorhythm Holdings Inc
$1.54-22.2%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.600.94%
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$0.17311.82%
YMATJ-Star Holding Co Ltd
$0.88007.00%
YYAIAirwa Inc
$1.04-3.70%
ZNBZeta Network Group
$0.8006-19.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.