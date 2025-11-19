12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares increased by 14.5% to $0.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Losers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares fell 2.8% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VSA) shares decreased by 2.2% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock declined by 1.94% to $34.69. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

