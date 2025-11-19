12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock increased by 14.8% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares rose 5.54% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares moved upwards by 3.24% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) shares rose 2.96% to $25.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock decreased by 5.0% to $5.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock fell 2.23% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 1.06% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock declined by 0.95% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $533.5 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (AMEX:HYLN) stock fell 0.9% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $295.6 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares declined by 0.87% to $30.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
