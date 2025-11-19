movers image
November 19, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares rose 21.7% to $0.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) stock rose 19.22% to $35.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) stock moved upwards by 17.89% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $362.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) shares moved upwards by 17.32% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 11.72% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock rose 10.76% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.

Losers

  • Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) stock decreased by 26.5% to $1.46 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) shares fell 24.03% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 13.94% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock declined by 13.39% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 13.03% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock decreased by 12.68% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

