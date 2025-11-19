12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FRGT) shares moved upwards by 66.7% to $1.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 52.49% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ANPA) shares rose 16.49% to $35.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.1 million. Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares moved upwards by 14.65% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ENGS) stock fell 23.7% to $1.35 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares declined by 20.87% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PHOE) stock declined by 10.72% to $15.0.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.