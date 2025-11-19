12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares increased by 51.6% to $8.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares increased by 20.96% to $120.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock rose 8.62% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $17.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) stock rose 7.35% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock decreased by 44.2% to $0.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock fell 18.67% to $37.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock decreased by 8.41% to $0.45.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock declined by 7.83% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.5 million.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares decreased by 7.11% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares declined by 6.9% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

