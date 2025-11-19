12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares moved upwards by 18.6% to $1.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 15.83% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares rose 12.19% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares increased by 7.48% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) stock increased by 6.52% to $315.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock fell 18.7% to $1.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) stock declined by 15.5% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock decreased by 6.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares fell 6.12% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) stock fell 5.92% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares decreased by 5.65% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
