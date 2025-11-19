movers image
November 19, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $1.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 5.36% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.
  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares increased by 4.72% to $38.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion.
  • Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock increased by 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares fell 10.2% to $0.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares fell 8.9% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares fell 8.06% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) stock declined by 7.98% to $116.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock decreased by 5.86% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares declined by 5.76% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNAI Logo
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.3766-5.85%
Overview
CAN Logo
CANCanaan Inc
$1.1915.5%
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$0.75505.30%
CHAI Logo
CHAICore AI Holdings Inc
$2.13-5.75%
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$2.682.68%
CSAI Logo
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$1.134.63%
GAUZ Logo
GAUZGauzy Ltd
$2.15-8.90%
IMTE Logo
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Ltd
$0.7590-10.2%
NVNI Logo
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$3.337.77%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.3017-11.0%
U Logo
UUnity Software Inc
$38.504.05%
WIX Logo
WIXWix.com Ltd
$116.87-7.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved