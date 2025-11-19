12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $1.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares fell 10.2% to $0.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) stock decreased by 5.86% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares declined by 5.76% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.