12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock increased by 15.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock increased by 15.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares rose 15.5% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

(NASDAQ:YMAT) shares rose 15.5% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock increased by 5.72% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FCHL) stock increased by 5.72% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 4.36% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million.

(NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 4.36% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million. Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares rose 3.7% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) shares rose 3.7% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares rose 2.78% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.

Losers

Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares decreased by 5.9% to $1.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:GORV) shares decreased by 5.9% to $1.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 5.11% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

(NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 5.11% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock decreased by 3.48% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:NWTG) stock decreased by 3.48% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock fell 3.48% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:FMFC) stock fell 3.48% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 3.22% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 3.22% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Visionary Holdings (NASDAQ:GV) stock decreased by 3.04% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.