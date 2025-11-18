movers image
November 18, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock increased by 15.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares rose 15.5% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock increased by 5.72% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 4.36% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million.
  • Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares rose 3.7% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares rose 2.78% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.

Losers

  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares decreased by 5.9% to $1.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 5.11% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock decreased by 3.48% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock fell 3.48% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 3.22% to $10.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Visionary Holdings (NASDAQ:GV) stock decreased by 3.04% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FCHL Logo
FCHLFitness Champs Holdings Ltd
$0.35452.01%
Overview
FMFC Logo
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.68609.48%
GORV Logo
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$1.12-0.88%
GV Logo
GVVisionary Holdings Inc
$1.296.61%
JMIA Logo
JMIAJumia Technologies AG
$10.513.50%
LFS Logo
LFSLeifras Co Ltd
$6.5068.4%
NWTG Logo
NWTGNewton Golf Co Inc
$1.0617.2%
VRA Logo
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$2.8415.9%
WKHS Logo
WKHSWorkhorse Group Inc
$0.781041.7%
YMAT Logo
YMATJ-Star Holding Co Ltd
$0.8056-1.15%
YYAI Logo
YYAIAirwa Inc
$1.120.90%
ZSPC Logo
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$0.802221.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved