12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

enGene Holdings (NASDAQ:ENGN) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $7.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.2 million.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock increased by 3.23% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock moved upwards by 3.09% to $12.23. The company's market cap stands at $474.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 2.82% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares moved upwards by 2.24% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 4.4% to $0.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock declined by 3.76% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock declined by 3.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.2 million.

Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock declined by 2.59% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock fell 2.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 2.21% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $224.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

