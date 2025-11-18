12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- enGene Holdings (NASDAQ:ENGN) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $7.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.2 million.
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock increased by 3.23% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock moved upwards by 3.09% to $12.23. The company's market cap stands at $474.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 2.82% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares moved upwards by 2.24% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 4.4% to $0.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock declined by 3.76% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock declined by 3.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.2 million.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock declined by 2.59% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock fell 2.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 2.21% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $224.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ENGNenGene Holdings Inc
$6.83-15.2%
IBIOiBio Inc
$1.198.18%
IFRXInflaRx NV
$1.272.82%
IMCCIM Cannabis Corp
$1.2424.2%
IMUXImmunic Inc
$0.76004.11%
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$4.00-15.4%
NOTVInotiv Inc
$0.865125.7%
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$3.0611.0%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$1.89-2.79%
RPTXRepare Therapeutics Inc
$2.253.30%
VREXVarex Imaging Corp
$12.216.82%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.