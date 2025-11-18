12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock rose 3.84% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares increased by 2.81% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares rose 2.32% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 2.05% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares rose 2.01% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
Losers
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 15.0% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares decreased by 7.03% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock declined by 6.96% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock declined by 3.07% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 2.39% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares declined by 2.26% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
