12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

(AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million. Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) stock rose 3.84% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MSGY) stock rose 3.84% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares increased by 2.81% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MWYN) shares increased by 2.81% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares rose 2.32% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MGN) shares rose 2.32% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 2.05% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 2.05% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares rose 2.01% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Losers

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 15.0% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 15.0% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares decreased by 7.03% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

(NASDAQ:LSH) shares decreased by 7.03% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock declined by 6.96% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

(NASDAQ:WFF) stock declined by 6.96% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock declined by 3.07% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) stock declined by 3.07% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 2.39% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 2.39% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares declined by 2.26% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.