12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares increased by 14.1% to $2.84 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock rose 6.97% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock rose 5.48% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.

Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 2.23% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock moved upwards by 1.94% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 5.5% to $0.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares declined by 5.18% to $61.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 2.9% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock declined by 1.97% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock declined by 1.77% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 1.56% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

