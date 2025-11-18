movers image
November 18, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares increased by 106.8% to $7.98 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) shares increased by 38.02% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock rose 24.43% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock increased by 22.73% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) stock rose 20.61% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares rose 15.2% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares declined by 14.3% to $2.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock decreased by 12.89% to $1.42.
  • Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock decreased by 12.51% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 10.35% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 10.17% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock declined by 9.75% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
