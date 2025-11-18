12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock increased by 137.7% to $20.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $584.9 million.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares increased by 26.81% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $709.0 million.
- IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock rose 21.24% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares increased by 19.18% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares increased by 18.85% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock declined by 29.2% to $0.4 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 27.64% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:APUS) shares fell 22.66% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares declined by 22.63% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) shares decreased by 20.37% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock decreased by 17.4% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
