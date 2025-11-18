12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $8.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CLIK) stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $8.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock rose 16.68% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PN) stock rose 16.68% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) stock moved upwards by 15.19% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $256.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NKLR) stock moved upwards by 15.19% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $256.6 million. Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) stock moved upwards by 13.25% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MAGH) stock moved upwards by 13.25% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 12.58% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 12.58% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares increased by 10.76% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock fell 25.7% to $2.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GLXG) stock fell 25.7% to $2.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares decreased by 22.97% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:CAPS) shares decreased by 22.97% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) shares fell 21.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CIIT) shares fell 21.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) stock decreased by 21.09% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HCAI) stock decreased by 21.09% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares decreased by 16.86% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.

(NASDAQ:HOVR) shares decreased by 16.86% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million. CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares fell 15.75% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.