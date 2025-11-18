movers image
November 18, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) shares moved upwards by 16.95% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares rose 10.04% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 9.85% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock increased by 8.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) stock rose 8.35% to $33.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Genius Group (AMEX:GNS) stock fell 15.2% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares decreased by 6.96% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock decreased by 6.66% to $41.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock declined by 5.03% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) shares declined by 4.97% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AS Logo
ASAmer Sports Inc
$33.007.28%
Overview
ECDA Logo
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.6627-6.66%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.6706-13.8%
HTHT Logo
HTHTH World Group Ltd
$41.95-6.65%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.30376.94%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo Technologies Ltd
$0.473418.8%
REE Logo
REEREE Automotive Ltd
$0.7032-4.20%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$0.874219.8%
SRAD Logo
SRADSportradar Group AG
$22.111.38%
VEEE Logo
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.74-6.95%
VSA Logo
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$0.1862-4.51%
XWEL Logo
XWELXWELL Inc
$0.8830-4.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved