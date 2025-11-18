12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LOBO) shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) shares moved upwards by 16.95% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

(NASDAQ:RYET) shares moved upwards by 16.95% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million. Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares rose 10.04% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:SRAD) shares rose 10.04% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 9.85% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 9.85% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock increased by 8.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

(NASDAQ:REE) stock increased by 8.71% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) stock rose 8.35% to $33.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Genius Group (AMEX:GNS) stock fell 15.2% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.

(AMEX:GNS) stock fell 15.2% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares decreased by 6.96% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEE) shares decreased by 6.96% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock decreased by 6.66% to $41.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:HTHT) stock decreased by 6.66% to $41.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock declined by 5.03% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

(NASDAQ:VSA) stock declined by 5.03% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) shares declined by 4.97% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.