12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares rose 134.3% to $19.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.9 million.

(NASDAQ:OLMA) shares rose 134.3% to $19.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.9 million. Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 46.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 46.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock increased by 36.91% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) stock increased by 36.91% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) stock moved upwards by 19.46% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:AIFF) stock moved upwards by 19.46% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares increased by 17.75% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ARVN) shares increased by 17.75% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.0 million. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock increased by 12.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 26.0% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 26.0% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 25.16% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 25.16% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock fell 12.68% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IVVD) stock fell 12.68% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.6 million. Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) shares decreased by 12.18% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:AMIX) shares decreased by 12.18% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 10.26% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 10.26% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) shares declined by 7.82% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $137.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.