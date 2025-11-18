movers image
November 18, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares rose 134.3% to $19.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.9 million.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 46.13% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock increased by 36.91% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) stock moved upwards by 19.46% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares increased by 17.75% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.0 million.
  • InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock increased by 12.09% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.

Losers

  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 26.0% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 25.16% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock fell 12.68% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.6 million.
  • Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) shares decreased by 12.18% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 10.26% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) shares declined by 7.82% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $137.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIFF Logo
AIFFFirefly Neuroscience Inc
$1.7819.5%
Overview
AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.02-11.3%
ARVN Logo
ARVNArvinas Inc
$11.554.62%
ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.118830.1%
BDRX Logo
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$4.88-10.6%
CANF Logo
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.38947.57%
CYPH Logo
CYPHCypherpunk Technologies Inc
$2.31-4.94%
IFRX Logo
IFRXInflaRx NV
$1.3912.1%
IVP Logo
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.3189-28.2%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$2.38-16.2%
LFMD Logo
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$3.57-24.5%
OLMA Logo
OLMAOlema Pharmaceuticals inc
$18.11112.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved