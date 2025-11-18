12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Gorilla Tech Gr (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares increased by 10.69% to $13.97. The company's market cap stands at $286.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 10.66% to $15.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) stock moved upwards by 9.18% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock moved upwards by 6.22% to $9.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 4.83% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares fell 19.0% to $17.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.7 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 11.63% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares fell 7.17% to $21.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.3 million.
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) shares declined by 7.04% to $112.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) stock decreased by 5.76% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) shares fell 5.6% to $11.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
