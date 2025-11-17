12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $9.17 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $481.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares rose 2.26% to $13.52. The company's market cap stands at $590.2 million.

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $426.0 million.

Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares rose 1.34% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares decreased by 3.9% to $0.11 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 3.59% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 3.17% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) stock declined by 2.74% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.7 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock declined by 2.14% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) stock fell 1.94% to $10.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

