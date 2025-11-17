movers image
November 17, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $9.17 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $481.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares rose 2.26% to $13.52. The company's market cap stands at $590.2 million.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $426.0 million.
  • Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares rose 1.34% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares decreased by 3.9% to $0.11 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 3.59% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 3.17% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) stock declined by 2.74% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.7 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock declined by 2.14% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) stock fell 1.94% to $10.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BRIA Logo
BRIABrilliA Inc
$1.841.74%
Overview
CDRO Logo
CDROCodere Online Luxembourg SA
$5.48-3.69%
EJH Logo
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.9318-8.65%
FOXF Logo
FOXFFox Factory Holding Corp
$13.14-6.91%
HELE Logo
HELEHelen Of Troy Ltd
$17.60-4.86%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.2841-7.61%
MODG Logo
MODGTopgolf Callaway Brands Corp
$10.96-2.80%
SLDP Logo
SLDPSolid Power Inc
$5.99-1.07%
SOND Logo
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$0.1157-22.8%
VEEE Logo
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.9613.3%
VENU Logo
VENUVenu Holding Corp
$8.88-19.6%
WKHS Logo
WKHSWorkhorse Group Inc
$0.5497-11.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved