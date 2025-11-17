12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.22 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock rose 6.66% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock rose 5.32% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares rose 4.04% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.4 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 2.79% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock fell 2.8% to $4.15 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
- NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) stock fell 2.17% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $219.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock fell 1.92% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares fell 1.74% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 1.51% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
