12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NYSE:UP) shares rose 4.04% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.4 million. Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 2.79% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 2.79% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 1.51% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock fell 1.47% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.