November 17, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.22 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock rose 6.66% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock rose 5.32% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares rose 4.04% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.4 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 2.79% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock fell 2.8% to $4.15 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
  • NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) stock fell 2.17% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $219.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock fell 1.92% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares fell 1.74% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 1.51% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock fell 1.47% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

