11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:SSP) stock moved upwards by 43.8% to $4.4 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.8 million. WeShop Holdings (NASDAQ:WSHP) stock increased by 38.72% to $41.91.

(NASDAQ:MSGM) stock moved upwards by 18.7% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) stock rose 16.6% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:KWM) stock increased by 13.91% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million. GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) shares rose 13.86% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SWAG) shares decreased by 14.8% to $2.36 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock declined by 12.87% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VSME) shares decreased by 12.25% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares declined by 10.59% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) shares declined by 10.59% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock declined by 10.0% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.4 million.

