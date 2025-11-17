12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) shares moved upwards by 55.5% to $3.64 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) shares moved upwards by 52.66% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) stock increased by 48.29% to $15.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares moved upwards by 32.62% to $15.57. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock moved upwards by 30.82% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) stock moved upwards by 30.09% to $24.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.69 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares fell 20.17% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares declined by 20.0% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock decreased by 19.53% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares decreased by 18.81% to $31.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares declined by 17.01% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.