movers image
November 17, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) shares moved upwards by 55.5% to $3.64 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) shares moved upwards by 52.66% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) stock increased by 48.29% to $15.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares moved upwards by 32.62% to $15.57. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock moved upwards by 30.82% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) stock moved upwards by 30.09% to $24.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.69 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares fell 20.17% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares declined by 20.0% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock decreased by 19.53% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares decreased by 18.81% to $31.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares declined by 17.01% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.1152.7%
Overview
ANVS Logo
ANVSAnnovis Bio Inc
$3.6556.0%
APLT Logo
APLTApplied Therapeutics Inc
$0.277627.2%
BNR Logo
BNRBurning Rock Biotech Ltd
$15.6833.6%
GTBP Logo
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$0.6904-25.0%
IMCC Logo
IMCCIM Cannabis Corp
$0.9528-23.2%
IVP Logo
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.6816-17.0%
MENS Logo
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$31.18-18.4%
PACS Logo
PACSPACS Group Inc
$15.8049.3%
PHGE Logo
PHGEBiomX Inc
$0.3109-17.3%
SLRX Logo
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.9999-16.7%
ZYME Logo
ZYMEZymeworks Inc
$24.0730.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved