12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Howmet Aerospace (AMEX:HWMP) shares moved upwards by 56.9% to $99.34 during Monday's regular session.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 29.76% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares rose 18.51% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares increased by 13.63% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares increased by 12.25% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares decreased by 55.6% to $2.28 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock declined by 25.8% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares fell 18.14% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock declined by 15.61% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) stock declined by 14.41% to $19.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares fell 12.18% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $289.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
