12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:HXHX) shares increased by 12.25% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:FLY) stock declined by 14.41% to $19.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares fell 12.18% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $289.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.