12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) stock increased by 38.1% to $1.45 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares rose 34.4% to $12.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.3 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock moved upwards by 30.95% to $13.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock moved upwards by 28.03% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares increased by 22.33% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock rose 17.12% to $31.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 46.2% to $1.13 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 43.78% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock fell 27.28% to $1.2.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares decreased by 15.32% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock decreased by 14.29% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock decreased by 14.14% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
