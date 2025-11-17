12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) stock increased by 38.1% to $1.45 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:CGTL) shares increased by 22.33% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock rose 17.12% to $31.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 46.2% to $1.13 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) stock decreased by 14.29% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock decreased by 14.14% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.