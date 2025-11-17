movers image
November 17, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) stock increased by 38.1% to $1.45 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares rose 34.4% to $12.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.3 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock moved upwards by 30.95% to $13.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock moved upwards by 28.03% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares increased by 22.33% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock rose 17.12% to $31.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 46.2% to $1.13 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 43.78% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock fell 27.28% to $1.2.
  • Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares decreased by 15.32% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock decreased by 14.29% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock decreased by 14.14% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBKL Logo
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.20-27.3%
Overview
ATGL Logo
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$12.1134.4%
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$0.797019.0%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$13.5128.3%
HKIT Logo
HKITHitek Global Inc
$1.62-15.4%
ICG Logo
ICGIntchains Group Ltd
$1.4538.1%
JKS Logo
JKSJinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd
$31.5016.5%
MOBX Logo
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.5198-10.3%
ONDS Logo
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$6.21-13.4%
RPGL Logo
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$0.4901-42.4%
TAIT Logo
TAITTaitron Components Inc
$1.14-45.7%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.030226.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved