12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 69.1% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Genius Group (AMEX:GNS) stock increased by 37.9% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares rose 13.87% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares increased by 9.78% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 7.96% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) shares moved upwards by 6.57% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.0 million.
Losers
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 33.9% to $0.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Perfect Moment (AMEX:PMNT) shares declined by 11.44% to $0.43. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) stock fell 9.86% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock fell 9.43% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) stock decreased by 7.35% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock declined by 7.21% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
