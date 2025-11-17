12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) stock increased by 40.2% to $25.97 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock moved upwards by 31.27% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares increased by 26.17% to $178.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) stock increased by 25.45% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock increased by 24.38% to $0.56.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares moved upwards by 16.85% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares declined by 26.7% to $0.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 12.13% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares fell 11.01% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock decreased by 8.09% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 7.66% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 7.53% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

