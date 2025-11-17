12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NYSE:JELD) stock increased by 6.86% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $174.2 million. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 6.83% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NVVE) shares declined by 7.39% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock declined by 7.35% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

