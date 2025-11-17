12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Howmet Aerospace (AMEX:HWMP) stock moved upwards by 54.8% to $97.99 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 15.51% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock rose 8.04% to $511.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion.
- Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares rose 7.05% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock increased by 6.86% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $174.2 million.
- Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 6.83% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock declined by 22.2% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares fell 16.46% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock fell 10.97% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) shares fell 9.7% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares declined by 7.39% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock declined by 7.35% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CYCUCycurion Inc
$5.39-14.7%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.923113.9%
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$511.008.03%
JELDJELD-WEN Holding Inc
$2.00-1.96%
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$2.587.05%
NIXXNixxy Inc
$1.256.84%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.2450-5.73%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$3.93-23.5%
PMECPrimech Holdings Ltd
$0.8900-9.70%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2225-11.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.