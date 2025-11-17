movers image
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Howmet Aerospace (AMEX:HWMP) stock moved upwards by 54.8% to $97.99 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock moved upwards by 15.51% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock rose 8.04% to $511.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion.
  • Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares rose 7.05% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock increased by 6.86% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $174.2 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 6.83% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock declined by 22.2% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares fell 16.46% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock fell 10.97% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) shares fell 9.7% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares declined by 7.39% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock declined by 7.35% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

